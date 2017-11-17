Obituary of Allen Donald Williams

Allen Donald Williams passed away on Monday, November 13, 2017 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 84.

Allen was born on March 4, 1933 in Martinez, CA to Albert and Beryl Williams. He married his wife Dorothy on January 28, 1979. Soon after his retirement from ARA in 1991, they moved to Grass Valley.

He was an avid fisherman and RV enthusiast. He was an active member of the local Golden Empire RV Club.

Even in his last days he placed great importance on God and family. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy; sons, Rick Williams, Donald Williams, Roger Marquis, Thomas Marquis and daughter Lisa Modderman.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Foothills or Cancer Aide.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m., on Sunday, December 9, 2017 at Alta Sierra Country Club, 11897 Tammy Way, Grass Valley, CA.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.