Obituary of Allan Fitting

Allan Fitting passed away May 20, 2018 in Grass Valley, CA. He was 76.

He was born June 24, 1941 in Denver, CO to parents Joseph Ferdinand Fitting and Sarah Jane Haislip. Allan was an auto mechanic. He enjoyed classic cars, billiards and the CA Lotto.

He is survived by son Adam Fitting of Grass Valley, CA; daughters, Arin Urban of Concord, CA, Amy Hedin of Seattle, WA; brother Bill Fitting of Grass Valley, CA; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 4, 2018 at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Nevada City, CA.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.