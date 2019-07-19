Obituary of Alice Patcine Stafford

Alice Patcine Stafford passed away on Tuesday, July 16, in Nevada City, CA. She was 84.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, July 29, at Forest View Cemetery, 10546 Red Dog Road, Nevada City, CA. The family house will be opened after the service at 508 1/2 Zion Street in Nevada City.

Patty was born at the Nevada City Sanatorium on Pine Street on March 12, 1935 to Ida Mae and Carl Foote. She attended Nevada City schools including Nevada City High School. She graduated in 1952, from Nevada City High School. It was at Chico State that she earned her teaching credential and degree in Speech Pathology. She also met her future husband and soul mate Jearl during this time.

After graduation, Patty commenced on a long and productive teaching career as a speech therapist in the Grass Valley School District. She was able to have a productive career while raising four boys Michael, Brian, Kevin and Robert, all born in less than seven years. She and Jerry treasured the incredible number of sporting events, hunting, fishing and vacation trips with the boys, friends and relatives.

Patty will be remembered as a loving and caring mother with a feisty personality. She maintained the feistiness up until her final days. She will be missed by all.

She is survived by her brother Carl of Roseville, CA; her sons Michael, Kevin and Robert; her grandchildren David, Danielle, Kai, Sierra, Jake and Tara, as well as her eleven great-grandchildren who will really miss getting to experience her strong spirit and wisdom.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Ida May; her husband Jerry and her son Brian.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Hospice of the Foothills or a favorite local charity.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.