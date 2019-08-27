Obituary of Alice Munkelt

CELEBRATION OF LIFE ANNOUNCEMENT

CELEBRATING 100 YEARS!

A Celebration of Life in honor of Alice Munkelt will be held at the Foothills Event Center on September 14, 2019, from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Join us for a little live music, libations and to share stories and pictures of the many ways that Alice touched our lives. Her 100th birthday would have been September 12, and she will certainly be with us in spirit.