Obituary of Alice M. Schafer

Alice M. Schafer went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ, February 22, 2020. She was born in Santa Monica, CA on November 11, 1927 to Glenn and Elva Tingley. Her father was a minister and moved to Birmingham, Alabama to start a church when she was very young.

While visiting her grandparents in Los Angeles, she met Bill Schafer at church, fell in love, and they were married. They made their home in Anaheim, CA.

She studied music at an early age and spent 75 years of her life playing the piano and organ at the churches she attended. She was an in-demand accompanist to vocalists and worked part time doing funerals and weddings. She got her teaching credential and was a substitute teacher for many years. She also worked as a church secretary for several pastors. But her main job was being a mom.

She was a fun mom who always had time for her kids and helped make many happy memories doing things like going to the beach and riding the waves, swimming in the backyard pool, digging caves, playing games, and planning kid friendly family vacations.

She loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was the go-to person if you had a question about what is in the Bible.

In 1989, she moved from Anaheim to Grass Valley with her family. She attended Penn Valley Community Church, Grass Valley Assembly of God Church, and Abundant Life Church.

She was a very strong woman who survived so much in her lifetime: the death of a son, grandson, and many family members. She beat breast cancer 2 times, vision loss due to macular degeneration, the extreme pain of peripheral neuropathy, loss of one kidney, 2 heart attacks, and the loss of her husband of 70 years. She survived for way over the usual time for congestive heart failure patients. She loved and missed her husband so much who had passed away a little over a year ago and her surviving family knew she was looking forward to seeing him in heaven along with all the loved ones that have passed.

She is survived by her son Dave Schafer, her daughter Diane Schafer, daughter-in-law Debbie Schafer, four grandchildren, Daniel Hilsabeck, Ben Hilsabeck, Amanda Davidson, and Andrew Chidley; six great-grandchildren, Cash Hilsabeck, Ella Hilsabeck, Cooper Davidson, Elyse Davidson, Kainan Chidley, and Paiton Chidley; her brother, Glenn Tingley Jr., as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Schafer, her son, Billy Glenn; grandson Tim Hilsabeck; her parents; Glenn and Elva Tingley, her sisters; Ruthie, Marjorie, Pat, and Peggy.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. The Schafer family sincerely thanks Hospice of the Foothills for their many hours of support. Memorial contributions can be made to: hospiceofthefoothills.org. Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.