Obituary of Alice M. Eva

Alice M. Eva (92), died peacefully on September 21, 2018, in Grass Valley, California. She was born December 29, 1925 to August and Lena (Casci) Morandi at Jones Hospital in Grass Valley, California. Alice attended school at Forest Springs and at local schools and graduated from Grass Valley High School in 1944. Following graduation, Alice worked for the Selective Service in Sacramento, Grass Valley and at Camp Beale. She also worked on Mill Street for 50 years. First for the Anita Shop for 30 years and when they sold the store she opened her own store, "Alice's" on Mill Street with her sister-in-law, Virginia Morandi. She was fond of saying that she was on the street for 50 years!

Alice was a very active woman all her life. She played fast pitch softball and was inducted into the Hall of Fame locally. She also loved to play basketball, bowl, and golf. An avid sports fan, she favored the Sacramento Kings, and the Dodgers from way back when they were the Brooklyn Dodgers. She was a life member of the Native Daughters of the Golden West #29 and a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She loved her family and enjoyed working in her yard, cooking and getting together with family during holidays.

Alice is survived by her son, Michael W. Caston (Dawn), grandchildren, Jennifer Farkas (Rick), Kenneth Caston, step grandson, David Gault, unofficially adopted grandson, Dylan Pengelley, great grandson, Harrison Farkas, step great-grandson Nathaniel Gault, her sister, Carrie Morandi Pasteris, sister-in-law, Virginia Morandi, nephew, Tony Morandi, nieces Tina Morandi, Pam Pasteris, Cathy Pasteris Schulte and Avern Pasteris Hill and their children.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, step father, Francis Augustine, husbands, Frank Wilson (Bill) Caston and Ernest (Les) Eva and her brother David Morandi.

Alice will be mentioned in a Mass Intention on Saturday, December 8 at 12:10 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Grass Valley. Family would like to extend our thanks to the awesome staff at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Golden Empire Nursing and Rehab, Hospice of the Foothills and Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.