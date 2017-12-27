Obituary of Alice Leslie (Gull) Marshall

Alice Leslie (Gull) Marshall of Grass Valley passed away at home on December 2, 2017. She was 91.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Abundant Life Community Church.

Alice was born on February 9, 1926 to Gustav Adolph and Frieda (Menchen) Gull in San Francisco. She married Jack Booker Marshall in Redwood City on June 24, 1944.

She loved being a grandmother and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed sewing and studying the scriptures.

Alice was and is a beloved child of God, a wonderful wife, an excellent mother, and a fantastic grandmother. She would want you to know that Jesus Christ is the way, the truth, and the life. John 3:16 "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth on Him shall not perish but shall have everlasting life."

She is survived by her husband of 73 years Jack Marshall of Grass Valley; daughters, Joanne Ramey and Janet White; six grandsons; one step granddaughter and 18 great grandchildren.

Proverbs 31:10, 28 "Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies… her children arise up and call her blessed; her husband also and he praises her."

Alice is preceded in death by her son David, in 1971 and her son-in-laws, Chet (1978) and Ken (2017).

Memorial contributions may be made to Blanket Coverage, P.O. Box 3603, Portland, OR 97208; Carolyn Veloso, One Challenge Int'l, Attn: donor Accounting, P.O. Box 36900, Colorado Springs, CO 80936 or Jeff and Linda Stout, Wycliffe, P.O. 628200, Orlando, FL 32862.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.