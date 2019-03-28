Obituary of Alice (Allie) Page

Alice (Allie) Page

January 27, 1919 – January 28, 2019

100 Years Old

Allie was born in Montrose, Colo. and moved to Calif. with her family when she was a young girl. The family made many moves to Colo. to work the family ranch in the summer and back to Calif. for jobs in highway and home construction. She attended many schools and graduated as valedictorian and with honors from Alhambra Union High in Martinez, CA. She won a scholarship to a teacher's college in Oregon but had to decline to care for her grandparents. She had several jobs doing window displays in dress shops in Hollywood and LA. She then did secretarial work for Pacific Telephone during WWll.

She married Harold (Hal) Page in 1941 and the two of them built their own house in Sherman Oaks, CA in 1946. They had two children, Robert and Linda. Allie loved being a stay-at-home mom and took care of many of the neighborhood children and enjoyed helping them with homework. Loving to learn, she attended several junior colleges over many years taking business, gardening and decorating classes. Allie and Hal and their children enjoyed many vacations travelling around the U.S. and spending many summers at Mammoth Lakes, CA and at their cabin at June Lake, CA. When her children were grown,

Allie went to work at the new Bullocks store in Sherman Oaks as asst. manager and buyer in the boutique and home decor section for 6 years.

Her next career was as a Deputy Clerk ll in the Municipal Courthouse in Van Nuys. She and Hal travelled the Alcan Highway in 1974 in their camper truck, which, at that time, was quite an undertaking. She retired 5 years later and she and Hal moved to Nevada City in 1980. She loved her retired years and joined many clubs to enjoy hiking, gardening, reading and travel. Allie also was a member of PEO and Masonic affiliates.

She is survived by her son Robert (Carol) Page of Simi Valley, daughter Linda (Robert) Shaw of Nevada City, grandsons Matthew (Dr. Alicia Guevara) Page of Thousand Oaks, Michael (Kelly) Page of Simi Valley, Jeffrey (Amy Kasameyer) Shaw of Berkeley, grandson-in-law Kevin (Katie Pruski) Crosby of Truckee, great- grandchildren Ayden and Collin Crosby of Truckee and universities in Boston MA, Zachary and Bryce Page of Simi Valley and Emily Page of Thousand Oaks. She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather Georgette and Frank Symons, her beloved husband Harold (Hal) Page in 1992 and her beloved granddaughter Jennifer Page Shaw Crosby in 2002. According to her wishes, there will be no services. The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff at Springhill Manor. Their kindness, generosity, loving care and support for Allie at the end of her life was beyond all expectations.