Obituary of Alfred Switzer

Alfred Switzer passed away on November 23, 2019 in his home. He was 95.

Alfred was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 31, 1924 to Alfred and Susan Switzer. Alfred served in the Royal Canadian Air Force during World War II. He married his wife Donna in 1978.

Alfred was an accomplished photographer, inventor, welder, carpenter, electrician, etc. He loved using his hands. He was in the process of writing a novel and belonged to the Ponderosa Pines Writers Group. Alfred was a Mason and member of Nevada Lodge No. 13 in Nevada City, Scottish Rite in Santa Rosa, and the Shrine. He will be missed by all.

Alfred is survived by his wife Donna, in-laws and their spouses: Donald Medeiros and David Koreski;

La Vonne Medeiros; Jennifer and Anthony Arcado; Niece Melynda Thornton and Nephew Tyler Thornton.

Alfred was preceded in death by his Parents Alfred and Susan; Stepfather George Male and Brother Clare Switzer.

Please make any Memorial Contributions to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Sacramento CA.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.