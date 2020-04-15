Obituary of Alfred Davenport

Alfred Thomas Davenport passed away at his home in Grass Valley, California on April 6, 2020, at the age of 92.

Family and friends will gather to honor his life at a future date.

Al was born on March 4, 1928 to Martha and A. T. Davenport in Cleveland, Ohio. He grew up with his grandparents, mother and sisters in East Cleveland, ultimately graduating from Western Reserve University. He first moved to California in the 1950s to attend Stanford University Graduate School of Business. After working for Aramco in Dharan, Saudi Arabia, he returned to the Bay area, ultimately becoming an investment advisor and licensed stockbroker. He married Janet Johnson in 1964 and raised two daughters with her in Los Altos. Upon his retirement in 1990, he moved to Nevada City and remained in the Nevada City-Grass Valley community for the rest of his life with his second wife, Connie.

Al’s interests included his family, travel, and recreational sports, particularly golf. He was a long time member of the Peninsula Kiwanis Club and regularly volunteered with community organizations. He continued to follow the market and enjoyed trading stocks well into retirement.

Al was a generous and kind man who loved animals and big band swing, travelled widely, and told bad puns. He started fires for grilling steaks by siphoning gas from his Karman Ghia, which he drove for 30 years. He was always proud of his family members and enjoyed celebrating their successes. He will be missed.

Survivors include: his wife Connie; daughters Karen Davenport of Washington, DC and Lisa Davenport of Cedar Key, Florida; step-daughter Stephanie Vance of Washington, DC; granddaughter Eleanor Davenport; brother-in-law Art Johnson of Ketchikan, Alaska; and canines Penny and Tanner.

He was preceded in death by his parents Martha and A.T., his wife Janet and his sisters Alma and Phyllis.

Donations to your favorite dog rescue organization would honor his life.