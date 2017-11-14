Obituary of Aldo Vega

Aldo Vega passed away in Penn Valley on October 8, 2017 following a short illness. In true Aldo style, he left this earth surrounded by grace and beauty wrapped up in an immeasurable amount of love as the winds carried him on his way. He was a man that loved life, movement, freedom and beauty. During his last days and final hours, he chose to love, laugh, sing and recount memories with a twinkle in his eye. When he decided to do something, he did it without hesitation. He was a man with a golden heart – a heart he said, "Was full of holes from cupid's arrows." He was a magical man in every possible way!

Aldo was born in Ciudad Valles, Mexico on February 21, 1942. He moved to the United States when he was 19 and by the age of 21 was the maître d' for the Houston Astrodome. A few years later, he made his way to Las Vegas where he spent several years working as The Captain for The Sands Hotel meeting such personalities as Frank Sinatra, Red Skelton and Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali). He opened several El Torito restaurants in Southern California before opening his own restaurant, "El Presidente" in Santa Barbara in 1977. Aldo was a talented artist and spent the last 15 years of his life painting.

Aldo moved to Grass Valley in 2001 to be close to his children. He quickly made friends and was well known for being an impeccably dressed gentleman who was always quick to say "hello" and offer a compliment or a smile to a complete stranger. He loved art, music and entertainment and was very well read. Aldo would want everyone to celebrate their beautiful bodies, dance when you hear music, embrace your loved ones, stay present and really stop and smell the roses along the way acknowledging all the beauty surrounding you. Death like birth is a beautiful process and when the time comes, pack lightly and be ready to fly free.

Aldo is survived by his daughters Ashley, Celeste and Danica; his son-in-laws Danny and Brian; his grandchildren Triniti, Aamari and Kai; the mother of his children Amber; his sister Susana, brother-in-law Jose Luis and their daughters Malu, Cecilia and Ana Laura; as well as a great big lovely family in Mexico (too many to mention); and his beloved friends. He will be missed by many! For those that knew Aldo, please join us for a celebration of life on Saturday November 18th, from 1-3PM at the Nevada City Senior Apartments 841 Old Tunnel Road Grass Valley, CA.