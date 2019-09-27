Obituary of Albert Stephen Grevstad

Albert Stephen Grevstad passed away unexpectedly on September 13th, 2019 alongside his beautiful wife Linda Ellingsen-Grevstad. He was 78. A beloved husband, adored father, treasured brother and uncle.

Steve was born November 18, 1940 in Watsonville, California to Albert and Frances (Grigg) Grevstad. He graduated from Watsonville High School in 1959 and then proudly served in the United States Navy until he was honorably discharged in 1961. After 30 years as a union journeyman with the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry Local #38, specializing in HVAC, he retired in 2006. He and Linda moved to Grass Valley in 2008 where they lived a full life doing what they enjoyed most, travelling, camping, engaging in the community and the outdoors. They often took advantage of Steve’s catering talents by hosting meals for family and friends and participating in community events.

Steve was a member of the Free Masons (45 years), Benevolent Order of Elk’s, Newcomer’s Club, Bay Area Council of Ski Clubs, along with numerous other ski clubs where he spent time as a ski instructor, activity directory and travel director. He was also involved in such organizations as Hikanbyke, Senior Wood Group, Empire State Mine, Search and Rescue and Sons of Norway.

Left and honored to enjoy his love are two children, Lisa Grevstad and Todd Small; 3 grandchildren; Cassie Neal, Alex Small and Ashley Small; one sister; Janet Grevstad. Steve is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services will be held on October 5th, 2019 at Emanuel Episcopal Church, 235 S. Church Street, Grass Valley CA at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Steve’s Name can be made to St Judes Hospital.