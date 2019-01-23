Obituary of Albert Karl Revere

Albert Karl Revere, Jr., 88, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. He was 88.

He was born December 20, 1930 in San Francisco, CA to the late Albert and Minnie (Bush) Revere, Sr. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War. Al earned his chemistry degree from the University of San Francisco and worked for several years for the Shell Oil Company and later retired with over 30 years of service to the Pacific Gas and Electric Company. Al was a former Grand Marshall of Lodge Nevada #13 F&AM. He enjoyed cooking, woodworking, and playing Santa Claus each year.

Al is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Barbara Revere; children, Melinda (Steve) Bergquist, Albert K. Revere, II, Todd (Maria) Arend, and Amy (Jim) Jones; grandchildren, Katherine Arend, Alex Arend, Jack Jones, and Sally Jones; and many other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Al's family invites you to the Celebration of Life from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Stone Oak Retirement Community, 4160 Trueman Blvd., Hilliard, Ohio 43026. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at Spring Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Al's memory may be made to Nevada Lodge #13, 108 ½ Pine St., Nevada City, CA 95959. Arrangements entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Visit http://www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.