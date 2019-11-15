Obituary of Alan Lynn Hafner

Alan Lynn Hafner passed away on November 11th in Rideout Hospital, shortly after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Alan was born June 25, 1961, in Yuba City, to Bill and Arlene Hafner. He attended Lindhurst High School. After school he lived in Marysville where he was married and had two children while working at Speckerts Building Supply. After his divorce, he moved to Grass Valley and worked for Diamond Pacific and Meeks Lumber. Alan was known to his friends and family as a kind, cheerful man who loved NASCAR, cheeseburgers and wearing suspenders. He was generous with his smiles and with his time, always willing to help out. Alan is survived by his daughter Alaina Morrell (Chad) and her children Emmalie and Sterling, of Florida, his son, Alec Hafner of Florida, his mother, Arlene Gaston of Marysville, his brother and best friend, Terry Hafner of Grass Valley, his sisters Kat Barrie of Grass Valley and Patricia Burns of Marina, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Hafner, his brother Bill Barrie, Jr. and his nephew David Burns. Due to family illness, a celebration of Alan’s life will take place at a later date.