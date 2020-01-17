Obituary of Alan L. Grover

Alan Grover

Alan L. Grover passed away unexpectedly December 27, 2019 at home. He was 80.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Grass Valley.

Alan was born September 30, 1939 in Michigan to Lloyd and Minta Irene Grover. He became a mechanic so he could continue his love of all things automobile throughout his entire life, which includes working for the Nevada County Department of Transportation as a heavy equipment mechanic where he eventually retired after over 25 years of service. Prior to that, he worked for George Brothers Automotive in Grass Valley for 11 years.

He enjoyed anything having to do with being outdoors with hobbies that included metal detecting in the mountains, collecting trains of any kind, his favorites included Garden Railway and steam engines and of course cars, good ol’ American muscle. He was a long-standing member of the NRA of which he proudly believed in and stood behind.

Alan was well known and loved throughout the community in which he proudly worked and has happily lived since 1966. He will be remembered fondly by all who knew and loved him for so many things, including his huge caring heart, helpful nature and, of course, his sense of humor.

He leaves behind his two favorite girls, his wife of 53 years, Linda, and his only daughter, Pamela Grover-Watson; his former son-in-law, Darek D. Watson; his beloved grandson, Elijah Daniel Watson; sister-in-law, Joan Stocki, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jean Schafer.

Memorial contributions may be made to organizations of your choice; however, Alan loved his rescue animals.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.