Obituary of Alan Craig Cummins

Alan Craig Cummins went home to be with the Lord on August 13, 2019, in Roseville, CA. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Bible Church in Grass Valley on Monday, August 19, at 2:00pm.

Alan was born on September 27, 1956, in Bakersfield, CA. He grew up with his loving parents, Gary and Jean Cummins, and three siblings. Alan graduated from Foothill High School in Bakersfield in 1974 and continued on to Fresno State University where he earned a B.S. in Engineering. Alan married the love of his life, Carrie, in 1978. Together they raised six children.

From an early age, Alan was interested in all things electrical. For over 40 years he worked in the engineering field. Alan has always been active in his church community and valued his relationship with the Lord above all. For several years he was involved with his local Civil Air Patrol squadron. Alan loved spending time with his family, and in recent years, he especially treasured his time as “Papa” to his grandchildren.

Alan is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carrie; his four daughters, Valerie Wills (Andrew), Heather Romig (Matthew), Rachael Cummins, and Melanie Johnson (Levi); his two sons, Matthew Cummins (Sarah) and Anthony Cummins; his grandchildren, Elanor Wills, Emily Wills, Samuel Wills, Raymond Romig, Cecilia Romig, and Richard Romig; his parents, Gary and Jean Cummins; his sister, Carrie Rockwell (Burton); his brother, Joseph Cummins (Marla); and his one nephew and three nieces. Alan was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Cummins.