Obituary of AJ Harris

AJ Harris, of Grass Valley, CA, passed away on April 2, 2020, after a 3-year battle with stomach cancer. He was 75.

A Celebration of Life will be held later to be announced. AJ was born to Albert and Alaphae Harris in Malvern, Ark on March 30, 1945.

He graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1963. AJ was married to Cheryl Harris on March 12, 1983 and they were married 37 years.

AJ moved from Arkansas to Celestial Valley at the age of 4. Some of his fondest memories were of the times he spent with his sisters and cousins in Celestial Valley. AJ worked in the Logging industry for many years, he worked for PG&E for a period of time, he also worked as Maintenance Supervisor for Lake of the Pines Assn for 25 years and retired in 2007, he worked for NID at Long Ravine as the Camp Host for 5 years and at Orchard Springs Campgrounds for several years after his retirement He loved hunting and fishing. He played softball and was a bowler for many years.

AJ is survived by spouse, Cheryl Harris of Grass Valley, children, Cherie Resetar, of Yuba City Andy Harris, of Helendale, Kimberly Kohler of Carson City and Jason Hammond of Roseville, 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, sisters, Juanita Pitts of Penn Valley and Betty Parsons of Grass Valley, nephews Jeff Lane of Yuba City, Gary Lane of Eagle Lake. CA, Joe Pitts of Smartsville and Phil Pitts of Lake of the Pines and numerous other family and friends.

AJ is preceded in death by his parent’s Ab and Alaphae Harris.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Mike Rogers for his friendship and spiritual guidance and Sharon Rogers for her love and support.