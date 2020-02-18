Obituary of Aileen Wiseman Van Horne

Aileen Wiseman Van Horne passed away peacefully on February 4th, 2020. She was 95. She was born to Hunter Wiseman and Sarah Spencer Wiseman on June 26, 1924 in Greeley, CO. After high school she headed to the University of Chicago, where she majored in philosophy and soon after graduation married physicist-to-be William Van Horne. The couple moved frequently as Bill pursued education and employment opportunities. In 1989 they ended up at Lake of the Pines in Auburn. Aileen continued to live at LOP for 30 years; she often commented gratefully that this was the longest she’d lived in one home. She enjoyed playing golf, attending community events, and most importantly, playing duplicate bridge. She was a member of the American Contract Bridge League. After games at LOP, The Golden Empire Grange in Grass Valley, and in numerous tournaments across the western states, she achieved her Life Master award in 1999. She also had a lifelong appreciation of the natural world. For several summers, she enjoyed riding horseback through the Grand Tetons. The walk along the South Fork of the Yuba River was another favorite. Beyond these activities, Aileen was devoted to her circle of friends and to the Sierra Pines United Methodist Church. She cared for her family and preserved detailed history going back four generations. Aileen is survived by her three children, Annie Tate, Thomas Van Horne, and William B. Van Horne, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Memorial gathering will be at Sierra Pines United Methodist Church, Saturday, 2/22 at 12:00.