Obituary of Adam Bernard Hutchison

Adam Bernard Hutchison passed away on June 24, 2019 in Coos Bay OR, when he succumbed to a lifelong battle with anxiety and depression. He was born on February 9, 1981 in Santa Clara CA.

Adam graduated from Souhegan High School in Amherst NH where he participated in school politics, theater, and where, after trying many sports, settled on swimming and helped begin the program there. He attended Antioch University in Yellow Springs OH, and graduated from Evergreen College in Olympia WA.

Adam moved to Nevada City CA after graduation and developed a strong network of friends as he dedicated himself to his dogs and the betterment of the world. He explored every environment in which he lived and worked to make it better for himself, for his friends and family, and for the myriad of people around him that he didn’t even know.

Adam is survived by his parents, William and Addie; his brother Zachary; his brother-in-law Craig Benton; his grandparents, Rita and Richard Hammer, his faithful companions Nyabinghi and Bruce the Moose, and by numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.

Adam was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bernard Insel, and his grandparents, Julia and John Alexander Hutchison.

Our family wants to thank all of you who have sent us notes or posted comments of condolence or remembrance. It comforts us to know that Adam was loved by many and that he will be deeply missed by all he touched.

Memorial services are currently being planned for August 31, 2019 in Coos Bay. Anyone wanting updates as plans develop should send an email to adam.memorial2019@gmail.com and we will keep you posted.

In lieu of flowers, Adam would ask that you vote Democratic in the 2020 Presidential election and do all you can to ensure the current administration serves only one term. He’d also appreciate your support of Sammie’s Friends in Nevada City CA (www.sammiesfriends.org), the Sierra Club (www.sierraclub.org), the American Civil Liberties Union (www.aclu.org), or a non-profit of your choice.