Obituary: Norman Ellis

August 24, 1932 – June 11, 2022

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of dad just six weeks shy of 90. Norman was born August 24th, 1932 the baby of four children to Emma (White) and Guerdon Ellis. The family moved to Nevada City when he was 8 and he lived there until his passing.

Norman graduated from Nevada City High School and was known as a good athlete. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and was stationed in Okinawa. He returned home and started working for the U.S. Forest Service. He was the last surviving member that built the Sierra Buttes fire lookout in the Summer of 1964. He retired after over 30 years of service. After retiring and completing his “honey do list” for mom, he began work at Vector Engineering.

Dad was known for his quick wit, story telling, potato salad, Easter egg hunts and his annual pig feed. He loved being with family and friends, playing “the slots”, cribbage and horseshoes.

He was preceded in death by his folks, brother Donald Ellis, wives Barbara (Menzie), Shirley (Williams) and Mary (Dudley-McComber) Ellis, daughters Cindy (Ellis) Addiego, Cindy (Mooers) Ullom-Videgain and son William “Billy” Mooers, daughter in law Rebecca “Becky” (Poe) Mooers and son in law Jim Hankins.

He is survived by his siblings, Genevieve Ingram of Nevada City and Raymond (Lucille) Ellis of Monroe, Washington as well as a mile long list of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews to numerous to name.

Please join us for a potluck Celebration of Life and Birthday Party Saturday August 20th at The Horsemen’s Lodge in Grass Valley @ 1 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please bring your favorite dish and memories of Norman to share! If you have pictures of dad, please bring them so we can scan them for a celebration album.