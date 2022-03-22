Obituary: Norma Black

August 12, 1937 – March 18, 2022

Norma Jean Black passed away in her home on March 18, 2022. At her request family and close friends will gather to celebrate her life at a date to be determined.

Norma and her family moved to Richmond, California from Wyoming when she was seven. She attended school in Richmond and college in San Francisco. She and Charles were married in 1956 and started their family in 1958.

Wife and mother of three children, she also did secretarial work during and after her college years helping the family. She became a Christian at age 12 and was a lifelong follower of Christ. She was active with her boys in scouting and served as PTA president. She organized, taught, and built three very successful bridge clubs. She loved to play bridge and attained Life Master rankings in the ACBL (bridge league). She also directed bridge tournaments for Princess and other cruise lines. She spearheaded fundraising events to provide Christmas gifts for needy children through her bridge clubs (Bridge Players Have Hearts for Kids).

She had a welcoming gift of warmth and friendship that touched the hearts of everyone she met; her infectious laugh, genuine compassion and unbridled curiosity were truly irresistible. She made everyone feel like her favorite. Seemingly fragile, Norma Jean was in fact one tough cookie. She won a great many battles with her failing health over the years yet continued to be the matriarch of her beautiful family, always the light that drew us all together. She will be missed dearly by us all.

She is survived by husband Charles, sister Georgia Crenshaw, sons Charles, Jr. and Gregory (Joann), daughter Noelle (Doug Langwell), grandsons Paul (Sujean), Grant and Matthew Aubuchon, granddaughter Amanda (Brian Eason), great grandson Roman Eason, and daughter-in-law Cheryl George and daughter Heather.

She is preceded by parents George and Mary Morford and her sister Rose Manning Biddle.

She requests any memorial contributions go to World Vision.