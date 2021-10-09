Obituary: Niqua Walker (Wilson)

October 12, 1979 – August 14, 2021

Niqua Walker was involved in an accident November 10, 2020 with Michael Reinschmidt in Nebraska. She became paralyzed because he had put his seat belt on but she for whatever reason she did not.

After Nine months of fighting multiple cases of pneumonia, bed sores and other infectious problems, while trying so hard to stay healthy & get off the ventilator she finally became one with herself. Only after getting her last request. We all did our part believing in her and helping her along her fight. I thank everyone who supported all of us in this fight of rehabilitation. Although the fight was overwhelming, I know in my heart that she is in a much better place. I will miss you and never forget you. May you Rest In Peace and enjoy whatever comes next.

FOR ALL WHO ARE INTERESTED THERE WILL BE A CELEBRATION OF LIFE HELD AT THE

GRASS VALLEY ELKS LODGE.

109 SOUTH SCHOOL STREET

GRASS VALLEY CA 95945

SERVICE WILL BE 11 NOON TO 4 PM

PLEASE RSVP RYAN AT 541-840-5737

Thank you all in advance for the Condolences.