Obituary: Nelda Foster

June 2, 1929 – October 11, 2022

Nelda Jo Foster passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 11, 2022. She was 93 years old. Nelda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many.

Nelda was born on June 2, 1929, on a rural farm in Princeton, Texas. She grew up in Amarillo and Longview, Texas as well as in Albuquerque and Los Lunas, New Mexico. Nelda’s family moved to Pasadena, California where she attended high school.

Nelda met Gordon Foster, the love of her life, in high school. They were married on June 24, 1949, and soon after they moved to Northern California and located in the Yuba City area. A few years later, they built a home on Deer Creek in Nevada County, where they raised their five children. Nelda enjoyed a life filled with many family activities including camping, boating, canoeing, skiing and hiking as well as enjoying her family dogs, raising farm animals, going on cattle drives, gardening, traveling and volunteering as a 4-H leader. Nelda was a life-long learner and loved sharing her knowledge and natural curiosity with children and adults alike.

Nelda completed college courses while raising her family and received her degree and teaching credential after her children were grown. She then became a teacher and taught at Browns Valley Elementary School and Foothill Intermediate School for 19 years.

Nelda was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon, and survived by her five children: Gordon (Gordy) Foster; Adele Pommerenck (Keith); Carol Lambert (Mark); Julie Gonsalves (Frank); and Laurel Foster. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren with the birth of one more expected in a few months.

Nelda enjoyed living in Nevada County for 58 years with the past few years residing at Eskaton Village in Grass Valley. Her family is most appreciative of the kindness and care she received from the staff at Eskaton Village and Hospice of the Foothills.

Always ready with a helping hand and a kind word, Nelda was a role model and inspiration to all who knew her. Nelda was dearly loved and will be missed. Her memory will be cherished forever.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 27 at 1:00 pm at the Western Gateway Park, 18567 Penn Valley Drive, Penn Valley. Refreshments will be provided.