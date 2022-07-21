Obituary: Naomi A. Cooper

October 28, 1931 – July 14, 2022

Naomi (Hicks) Cooper went home to be with the Lord on July 14th.

She will be lovingly missed by her sister Darlene, daughters – Donna, Victoria, Denise, sons – Joseph and Jay, and all her grandchildren.

Her love, faithfulness, and service to her family, friends and to her Savior the Lord Jesus Christ will remain in our hearts and memories.

A Celebration of Life memorial to be announced at later date.