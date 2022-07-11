Obituary: Nancy Nyte
December 10, 1935 – June 27, 2022
Nancy Anne Nyte died peacefully following complications of cancer on June 27, 2022. She is survived by her three children Marcie (Mike) Grayson, Chris (Lori) Nyte, Greg (Christa) Nyte, 7 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Jane Girard (Don Lockart) and brother Tony (Ruth) Hume. Her husband Ed Nyte preceded her in death in 2005. She lived a wonderful life raising her children mostly in Grass Valley, CA, and later moving with son Greg and husband Ed to Vancouver BC Canada to be near family. A celebration of life will be held September, 2022.
