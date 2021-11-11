Obituary: Nancy Ellen Millet

March 30, 1943 – October 25, 2021

Nancy Ellen Millet passed away on Monday October 25, 2021 in Fresno, California. She was born in Annapolis, Maryland, to parents Harold Day Carr and Nancy Ellen (McCart) Carr. She was preceded in death by her husband James (Jim) Richard Kirkpatrick who passed away in 2015 while they were residing in Monterey County California.

Nancy was the eldest of six girls; the daughters who survive her are: Kathleen Carr, Susan Avila (Richard), Beatrice McNabb (John), Janice Hanavan (Rene) and Debra Stimson. Nancy and her husband met in Bethesda, Maryland; becoming a devoted and proud parent to Jim’s children who survive her: John David Kirkpatrick (Kara), Justine Luanne Bennett (Tony) and Michael James Kirkpatrick (Julie). She and Jim were blessed with and adored five cherished grandchildren.

Nancy was devoted to family, friends and the many communities she loved, lived in and supported. Her career as a pioneer in the electronic era took her from the East Coast to California. In retirement she and Jim moved to Prescott, Arizona, where she became a Master Gardener; developing workshops for children to foster an appreciation of plants and the natural environment. While living in the Monterey Bay Area she volunteered as a docent at the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

She will be remembered at a virtual private memorial service for family and friends.