Obituary: Myrtle Lorraine Cole

September 2, 1925 – March 7, 2022

Myrtle Lorraine Cole passed away on March 7, 2022 at the age of 96, in Placer County, California. She was born in Grass Valley, California on September 2, 1925. Her parents, George and Mayme (Morrison) Cole, descended from early pioneers and ranchers in Nevada County, California. Her grandfather, Jesse Cole arrived as a small child in 1852, and her maternal grandfather, Daniel Morrison, was a stonemason and owned the first marble and granite quarry in Grass Valley, California.

She was raised on the Cole Family ranch on Wolf Rd. Grass Valley, Ca. along with her two older sisters, Ethel Fitch and Lillian Nolan, both deceased. Lorraine, as she was called in later years, graduated from Grass Valley High School in 1941 and moved to Beverly Hills, where she worked at Saks Fifth Avenue. She met and married Robert H. Hostetler in 1946. They raised their four children in Los Angeles, California. Lorraine returned to Nevada and Placer counties in 1977, where she remained until her death.

Lorraine was preceded in death by Robert H. Hostetler and her son, Robert C. Hostetler. She is survived by her children Tina, Scott and Flint Hostetler, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held at Clear Creek Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.