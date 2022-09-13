Obituary: Murriel “Mert” Warner

March 19, 1933 – September 12, 2022

Murriel “Mert” LaVonne Warner passed away September 12, 2022 with her family by her side.

Graveside services will be held Friday, September 16 at 11:30 a.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 10848 Rough & Ready Hwy., Grass Valley.

Mert was born March 19, 1933 in Lake Preston, South Dakota to John and Tressa (Jenson) Olson. On December 4, 1949, she married the love of her life, Junior Lee Warner in Huron, S.D. They celebrated 62 years of marriage together just a few hours before he passed away in 2011.

Mert and Junior moved to Grass Valley in 1955 with their three small children, Jerold Lee, Daniel Lee and Sharon Kaye. She provided day care in her home for children from birth to two years of age for over 40 years. She was known to many children in the area as “Auntie Mert”.

She was a life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and the Grass Valley United Methodist Church.

Mert is survived by her son Jerold Lee (Nancy) Warner of Doyle; daughter, Sharon Kaye (Richard) Vogt of Grass Valley; daughter-in-law Cindi Warner of Grass Valley; grandchildren, Sean (Jennifer) Warner, Cortney (Ernesto) Buletti, Raymond Warner, Tiffanie (Chris) Hoyt, and Nicholous (Hilary) Warner. She also leaves six great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her five brothers and four sisters, son Daniel Lee Warner; and grandson, Jerold Lee Warner Jr.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.