Obituary: Milton L McConnell
April 8, 1937 – September 19, 2022
Milton passed away peacefully.
He was a beloved father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle, and friend to many.
He was always kind, generous, and a spiritual guide to many throughout his years. He shared his faith with all who would listen.
He is survived by his daughter Christine McConnell, grandchildren Jacob and Chava Charbonneau. Sister in-law Barbara McConnell, and his nephews, Dan McConnell, and Keith McConnell.
A Memorial Celebration of life will be held, Friday October 7, from 1pm-4pm, at the Odd Fellows Hall 212 Spring Street, Nevada City, Ca.
