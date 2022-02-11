Obituary: Mike Jewell

September 30, 1964 – February 5, 2022

Mike Jewell passed away on February 5, 2022 after a lengthy battle with kidney failure. He was 57.

Mike is survived by his wife of 37 years, Robinette Jewell, and their two daughters Amber Tittle and her husband Jerry and Marissa Jewell and her boyfriend Jerry; niece Amanda Ley (Connor); brother Glenn Jewell (Audrey); sister Kelly Maki (Doug); father George Maki; mother Erleen Maki, as well as numerous friends who are considered family. He is proceeded in death by father Albert Jewell and in-laws Pearlie Mae and Emil Feldman.

Mike was born September 30, 1964, in Oakland, CA at Albert & Erleen Jewell. He moved to Grass Valley, CA in 1979 and then graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1982, where he met the love of his life and soul mate. He married Robinette on June 22, 1985, and later welcomed two daughters, Amber on February 18, 1986, and Marissa on September 5, 1989. He was a 21-year retired veteran of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy Sheriff and was the long-time owner of Chicago Park Armory where he was known as the best gunsmith in Nevada County. Throughout his life, Mike had a passion for gunsmithing, trains and classic cars and was always seen wearing one of his favorite fedoras. Mike was best known by his friends and family for his stories and quirky, fun-loving personality and will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Main Street Center inside Gate 1 of the Nevada County Fairgrounds, located at 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley, CA 95945. All are welcome to attend.