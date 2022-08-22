Obituary: Mikail Graham

April 21, 1955 – July 12, 2022

Mikail Graham was born in Sacramento, CA on April 21, 1955 to Charles and Edna Graham. They soon relocated their family to Nevada County, where Mikail would among the 4th generation of Grahams to grow up in Nevada City. He attended local schools, and grew up running through the town’s maze of mineshafts and swimming in the Yuba River. However, his real passion was music. In 1970 he received his first electric guitar, leading to a life of global travel, music editing, composing all while working with many known names in the music industry.

Mikail began his career in the local music scene in the early 70’s, playing with Jacamar, Here and The Negatives and later with with Harry Harpoon and the Housewreckers, Matinee Forever, The Little Band and Buck Love and the Humperheads. He toured extensively around the world, assisting composer Terry Riley, performing with Roger Hodgson, formerly of Supertramp, and performed and toured with, produced and engineered recordings for a rich cache of local artists. He composed his own experimental music, including over 40 original scores for the Foothill Theater Company, and several independent film projects. A member of the Nevada County Composer’s Cooperative, he also was a member of Nevada City Odd Fellows.

In the ‘80s and ‘90s Mikail worked as Beta tester, design consultant and head of the North American office for Germany based recording software company, C-Lab, and was co-founder of its successor, EMagic, heading it’s N. American branch until it sold to Apple in ‘02. He continued on as freelance audio hardware and software reviewer for BIAS, Digidesign, Eventide, and more, while continuing to create locally; producing “Awakening” with Utah Phillips and Terry Riley, a 12 hour vigil for peace, and for 15 years producing ‘Night of Giving’, raising tens of thousands of dollars annually for Hospitality House, a shelter for the un-housed conceived by Utah Phillips and Joanna Robinson. Mikail taught Improvisational Composition in the local schools and was beloved mentor to many promising local musicians.

One of the first broadcasters for KVMR at its inception in the late ‘70s, Mikail remained a prominent voice on KVMR until his death.

He spent the majority of his 67 years in Nevada City and no matter where his music took him, he always called Nevada City his home. He was a generous youth and once lost a job at a grocery store when a family he knew was in need were denied a purchase of groceries due to lack of funds. He had the family meet him at the back of the store and gave them the bags that he’d been told to restock, planning to pay for them out of his own check.

Mikail died on July 12 2022, having been diagnosed with Genetic Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. He is survived by his brothers Kelly, Jimi and Richard Graham, and will be loved and missed forever by his earthly Angel and partner Julie Holmes and his extended family of friends,

A memorial for Mikail will be held on August 28 at 2 PM at Miner’s Foundry in Nevada City, CA. In his memory, any donations are requested to go to Animal Save, Sammie’s Friend’s or Hospitality House.