Obituary: Micheline “Mimi” Vedrine

October 10, 1938 – April 3, 2022

Micheline “Mimi” Vedrine, 83, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Mimi lived an incredible life. She was born in Paris, France to parents Emma and Georges Dagoreau. At 15, Mimi sadly lost both her mother and sister. Her father struggled at being a single parent and Mimi was soon adopted by her strict, yet beloved aunt. Mimi began working in her aunt’s neighborhood cafe, and quickly felt a sense of belonging, sharing her genuine and loving personality to all she came into contact. Mimi met the love of her life, Rene, while working at the cafe. They married in 1960 and the following year the young couple welcomed their son, Patrick.

While living in Paris, Mimi studied and learned about California history, and had dreamed of someday living in the U.S. In December 1962, Mimi’s dream came true! With 2 suitcases, $800, along with their 18-month old son, Mimi and Rene emigrated to the United States and made their first home in Southern California. Two years later, daughter Valerie was born in Newport Beach. In 1968, Mimi attended cosmetology college and earned her license.

Mimi and Rene relocated to Nevada City in 1970, and called this their home for nearly 40 years. Mimi opened her first hair salon, “The Beauty Corral” in Grass Valley. Longing to become an American citizen, Mimi studied U.S. history and proudly passed the required exams in 1975 and was granted U.S. citizenship. As a business woman, Mimi was an active member of the Soroptimist Club in Nevada County for many years. She also learned the artistry of painting on porcelain (china painting) and was thrilled with winning numerous entries at the Nevada County fair for her beautifully painted artwork.

Mimi also enjoyed her work as a server at the “The Willo” steakhouse in Nevada City and felt grateful for the many friendships made with her co-workers and customers while serving for over 25 years. With her authentic and heartwarming personality, as well as her “joie de vivre”, folks could hardly miss “the cute, petite lady with the thick, French accent” welcoming them to the restaurant. Although her words were sometimes lost in translation, she had a genuine ability to make you feel welcomed and part of the family. Mimi was also strong willed, independent and known for directly sharing her opinions. Her very competitive nature was often on display while rooting for her two favorite sport teams; the 49ers & the Warriors!

In 2011, Mimi and Rene relocated to Livermore, California after Rene suffered a stroke. Mimi’s life quickly changed and although difficult at times, she soon adjusted and came to meet new friends. She had recently traveled to Hawaii just a few months before her passing, which was her very favorite, and most traveled destination.

Mimi will always be remembered for her loving and outgoing personality, beauty, courageous spirit, love for animals, and above all, her love for her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Mimi was predeceased in death by her husband Rene and grandson Grayson. She is survived by daughter Valerie, son Patrick and partner David, and granddaughters Ashley and Vanessa.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 1pm at BrookMeadow Clubhouse, 450 Charlotte Common, Livermore, California. Mimi loved all things Hawaiian and the family encourages bright colors be worn. Guests are also welcome to share favorite memories or stories. Questions regarding the Celebration of Life, email hund.valerie@gmail.com .

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Mimi Vedrine to the Exceptional Needs Network. PO Box 3149 Livermore, CA 94551 http://www.ennetwork.org 501c3 Non-profit [Tax ID] 48-1301380