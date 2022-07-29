Obituary: Michael Trahern

June 7, 1946 – July 24, 2022

Michael Lee Trahern passed away on July 24, 2022 after an extended illness. He was born June 7th, 1946 in Kansas to Leo Linn Trahern and Norma Pearl Hecox.

During his early years, he enjoyed running track and playing music. He worked as a wheat farmer in Kansas before moving to Seattle, Washington where he met and married Loretta “Stormy” Kempton. During their 42 years of marriage, they traveled the country in a van, eventually settling in Nevada City with their two young children, Nathan and Robin.

Some highlights of Mike’s life include playing the trumpet at President Kennedy’s Inauguration Parade at only 15 years old, building his own home, performing with Jefferson Airplane, ZZ Top and Quicksilver Messenger Service, restoring classic cars (one of which won best of show at the Oakland Roadster Show) and being a father and grandfather. And did you hear about the time he saved the life of Roy Rogers?!

Mike is best known for his incredible musical talents, his ability to tell a tall tale and his big heart. He is survived by his son Nathan (Melissa), daughter Robin (Dennis), grandchildren Dustin, Matthew, Kyle and Leylah as well as many friends he thought of as family.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, August 3rd at Condon Park in Grass Valley from 11:00-1:00. All who knew and loved Mike are invited to attend.