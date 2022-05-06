Obituary: Michael Thomas Mack
January 26, 1950 – December 25, 2021
Celebration of Life May 14th,2022, 2pm Grass Valley Moose Lodge, 15694 Alison Ranch Rd.
Michael was born in Miami, Florida. He has two brothers John & Greg. His parents Guy & Jeanette Mack, moved to Grass Valley when Michael was very young. He met Gayle Reed at the Del Oro Theater in 1966. They married on September 25th, 1969, they had 3 beautiful children, Michelle, Tammie, and Tommy. Michael also had a baby boy, “Kenny” on the 25th of July, 1993 with Roxann Norton. Michael has 4 Grandchildren, Stacia, Savanna, Kenneth and Christopher. Michael was a heavy equipment operator, he loved riding his harleys, and hanging out with his friends. He was a Great Dad and a Awesome friend. Michael is proceeded in death by his Father Guy, Mother Jeanette and his son Kenny.
