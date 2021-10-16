Obituary: Michael Staffa

October 16, 1954 – August 19, 2021

Michael Anthony Staffa resident of Reno, Nevada, born on October 16th, 1954, left this world to go be with his Lord on August 19th, 2021. He was 66 years young. Clever, kind, witty, and capable were some of the many attributes that Mike possessed. He was gifted in music and loved to sing and play guitar and other instruments. He often contributed to his community by playing in bands and performing gigs around the Reno area. Born in Lynwood, CA, raised in Anaheim, Montebello, Norco, and Nevada City, he eventually moved to Nevada where he worked for the USPS as a mechanic for 17 years and was looking forward to retirement this year. Mike called Reno his home for the better part of 35 years. In addition to music and spending time with his family, Mike enjoyed skiing, hiking, camping and off-roading. Mike was preceded in death by his father Anthony “Tony” Staffa and stepfather Nick Ortiz. He was a loving father and an attentive grandfather and is survived by his daughter Marisa Rhodes, and granddaughters Hallie Zakoor and Kenzie Rhodes and son-in-love Nathanial Rhodes. He is also survived by his mother Donna Ortiz, brothers Daniel Staffa, Peter Staffa, John Staffa, James Staffa, sisters Amber Robinson and Karissa Ortiz as well as his sisters and brothers-in-love and several nieces and nephews, and a great nephew. A memorial in Mike’s honor will be held at Galena Creek Fish Hatchery 18350 Mt Rose Hwy in Reno on Oct. 23, 2021, at 12 in the afternoon. Those who knew Michael are welcome to attend and share stories and memories of him. If you wish to send a gift or card in honor of Mike or express condolences to the family, you may send them to 5555 Junction Peak Dr, Sparks NV 89436.