Obituary: Michael Rose
March 26, 1948 – November 26, 2022
Michael Rose, 74, of Grass Valley, passed away November 26th, 2022 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa on March 26th, 1948, the son of Donald & Mildred (Moles) Rose. After high school, Michael went on to serve in the Navy. He was a Radioman aboard the USS Hamner (DD-718) in 1969 on a WestPac Cruise to Vietnam. Michael always had a love for technology and electronics. Most notably, he designed Printed Circuit Boards in the early 1980s. Michael resided for the past 2 years at Spring Hill Manor in Grass Valley and is remembered as a kind and encouraging resident.
Michael is predeceased by his mother, Mildred Rose. He is survived by his Father: Donald of Auburn. Brothers: David (Kim) of Auburn, and Tom of Redwood Valley. Son: Justin Rose, of Salina, KS. Daughter: Francheska (Chad) Bailey, of Salina, KS. Along with many Grandchildren, Nieces, and Nephews.
Affordable Cremation and Funeral Center of Roseville is handling arrangements.
A Military Burial with Honors will be held Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 at 10:30am at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA. 95620 at the Committal Shelter.
Memorials may be sent directly to Spring Hill Manor, 355 Joerschke Dr, Grass Valley, CA 95945 in consideration of the exceptional care Michael received from their dedicated staff during his stay.
