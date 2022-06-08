Obituary: Michael Reynolds
November 18, 1949 – June 1, 2022
Michael Reynolds passed away in his sleep, at home, on June 1st after a lengthy illness. Mike was born November 18, 1949 to Sib & Bill Reynolds, in Salinas, California. He moved to Nevada County with his family in 1961. Mike was the youngest of 4 children. He is survived by his son, Mickey, of Hollister, California, and daughter, Becky, of Reno, Nevada. He also leaves sister, Marjorie West of Oregon, and Nita Browning, of French Corral. He is also survived by nephew, Billy Reynolds, and nieces Carrie Rambo and Donna Beckley. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sib and Bill Reynolds, brother, Bill Reynolds, son, Tommy, and nephew, Don Browning. Mike will be remembered for his fun-loving spirit, his love of fishing & gold-panning, and his gregarious soul. Per his wishes, no services will be held.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User