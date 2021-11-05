Obituary: Michael Lee Turner
November 3, 1955 – October 31, 2021
Michael L. Turner, 65, died unexpectedly on October 31st, 2021 in Tracy, CA. He was born November 3, 1955 in Houston, TX, the son of Thomas L. Turner and Lonnette S. (Winney) Turner. His family moved from Houston, TX to Grass Valley, CA in 1960.
Mike graduated from Nevada Union High School, Class of 1973. While still in high school, he began working for his dad’s electrical company which led to a 49-year career working in the Electrical Industry most of it at Rosendin Electric in San Jose, CA. In Mike’s free time he loved to race, which is how he met his wife, Dayna (Lannom) Turner. They would have celebrated their 46th year of marriage at the end of November. Mike and Dayna moved to Tracy, CA in 1984 where they raised two daughters, Jennifer (Turner) Towle and Alicia (Turner) Kraushar.
He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Turner and Father-in-Law Press Lannom. He is survived by his mother Lonnette (Winney) Turner, Mother-in-Law Jeannie Lannom and Wife Dayna (Lannom) Turner. Sisters, Cindy and her husband Tom Browning and Kathy and her husband Joe Pitts. Brothers, Jim and his wife Diane Turner and Marc and his wife Jonique Turner. His daughters, Jennifer Towle and Alicia Kraushar and her husband Greg Kraushar. Along with his five grandchildren Rylee, Alyssa, Colton, Cameron and Carson. In addition to many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews in both Texas and California.
Celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 12th at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary – 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City, CA at 2PM and Friday, November 19th at Fry Memorial Chapel – 550 South Central Ave, Tracy, CA at 11AM.
Those who wish to remember Mike in a special way, please consider donating to California FFA at http://www.calaged.org on Mike’s behalf.
