Obituary: Michael Grant Sullivan

– August 12, 2022

Mike passed in his sleep on 12 August 2022 at home, surrounded by family members, after a long battle of cancer.

He was born on Friday the 13TH in November 1942 in McAlester Oklahoma to Frank and Dawna Sullivan. The family moved to California in 1943. He attended Hennessey School, Union Hill School and was the last graduating class of Grass Valley High School in 1960. He then joined the US Navy where he served under 3 Presidents, upon completion of his service, went to work with Pacific Gas & Electric from which he retired after 33 years of service.

His passions in life were first, his property, restoring tractors, his 1959 Cadillac convertible, working with non-profits like the Elks, Moose lodge, and American Legion.

He is survived by his wife Debby, brother Jim, sisters Pat and Lori, son Shawn Sullivan, daughters Mindy and Jennifer Sullivan, stepchildren Scott Fox, Carolynn Fellman, and Ashley Fox, 8 grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters. He is preceded in death by his father Frank, mother Dawna Ponton, previous wife Sue (Kistle), uncle Leo Holub, uncle Dick Holub, and cousin Jan Holub.

A Memorial service will be held at the Nevada City Elks lodge on September 10 at 11am.

The family would like to thank Dr. David Campbell and his staff, as well as Hospice of the Foothills for their care of the family and Mike.