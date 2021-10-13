Obituary: Michael Faulkenberry

August 24, 1946 – September 15, 2021

Longtime Nevada City resident and businessman Michael E. Faulkenberry died Sept. 15 at his home in Reno. He was 75. A celebration of his life was held on Sunday, Oct. 10.

A native of Whittier, born Aug. 24, 1946, he was a graduate of Western HS in Anaheim and veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Before his four-year military tour, he enjoyed the surf culture of 1960s Southern California. He drove a 1950 Ford Woodie and later a Chevy 409 with dual quads.

Michael traveled around America before settling in Nevada City in the early 1970s. He was the founder of Good Morning Food & Grain Company, the first natural foods retail outlet in the area. He was later joined in the business by partner Mike Snegg, who would become a lifelong friend. Good Morning opened in a tiny storefront on Commercial Street and later expanded to Broad Street.

After leaving the food business, Michael became an insurance broker, serving the Nevada County community for more than 30 years. In addition to his loving family, he had many close friends, including the Supper Club, which celebrated monthly dinners for more than 20 years.

He was predeceased in 2008 by his wife of 30 years, Marilyn. Survivors include daughters Nicola of Oregon, Robin of Reno, Kara of Nevada City and Chelsea (Gaige) of Grass Valley; a son, Mike (Lauren) of Grass Valley; grandchildren Makenzie of Salt Lake City, Sam and Charlie of Reno, and Logan and Rowen of Grass Valley; his mother, June Miller of Buena Park; and sisters Gail Jenkins of Buena Park and Jill Maxwell of Hanford. He was predeceased by his father, Traverse Faulkenberry.