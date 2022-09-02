Obituary: Michael Dwyer, Jr.

December 23, 1976 – August 5, 2022

Michael James Dwyer Jr., 45, of Grass Valley, CA, was found deceased in his apartment on Friday, August 5th, 2022. His cause of death remains unknown, pending autopsy.

Michael, or Mike D as his friends called him, was born on December 23rd, 1976 to Michael Dwyer and Patti Ferree in La Mirada, CA. He is survived by his son Maximus Koenig, mother Patti Ferree, father Michael Dwyer, step-mother Barbara Dwyer, siblings Brian Dwyer, Debbie Thomas and Happy Ferree, sister-in-law Janelle Dwyer, nephews Andy Thomas, Danny Thomas, Cohen Dwyer and Rylen Dwyer, Niece Lexie Thomas as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Michael graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1995. He was a key player on the Nevada Union football team that won back to back championships in 1993 and 1994. He excelled in all sports he played. His coaches might say he was tough to coach but his family is pretty certain Michael got enjoyment out of that. The gentle soul in his adult years is no indication of the temper he had as a teenager. His friends and family can look back and laugh at it now. Perhaps his greatest love of sports was baseball where he was a routine All-Star growing up in Little League and played on the High School baseball team. It’s fitting that his favorite player, Will Clark, had his number retired with the San Francisco Giants on what could have been Michael’s final day on earth.

Michael was beloved by many. His infectious smile lit up a room. He was known for his huge heart who would give you the shirt off his back. He enjoyed playing guitar, gardening, using his creativity to build works of art and taking care of others. While he lost touch with many of his childhood friends, he cherished those friends and memories. He has many current and past friends who are left heartbroken. Mike D was building a life for himself. He was studying to get his contractor’s license to start his own business. He was truly bettering himself in every way. He is gone far too soon.

He is preceded in death by his dad, Dennis Ferree.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Info will be shared via Facebook when plans are set.