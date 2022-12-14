Obituary: Melvin Lloyd Olsen

Melvin Lloyd Olsen

May 2, 1927 – December 10, 2022

On the morning of December 10, 2022, the heavy hand of time took a great man, Lloyd Olsen, at the age of 95. He was surrounded by the family that he loved when he passed.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 20 at Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.

Lloyd was born in Grass Valley on May 2, 1927. He graduated from Grass Valley High in 1945. During his life he served during WW2 in the Navy, worked at Covey’s Garage, was co-owner of Gold City Motors, proprietor of Lloyds ARCO, and an automotive machinist at Riebe’s Auto Supply for 14 years where he retired in 1990. He always did everything himself and could fix just about anything mechanical that could be taken apart. A skill that he passed on to his sons.

Lloyd was a member of the Grass Valley Sportsmen’s Club, Nevada County Sportsmen Club, and the Frank Gallino Post 130 American Legion.

He loved his family, hunting, fishing, and friends. Lloyd and Dixie would have celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in June.

Lloyd is survived by his wife Dixie, sons Melvin (Patti) and Ernie (Deby), grandchildren Matt (Robin) and Sarah, and great grandchildren Jack and Julia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grass Valley Sportsmen’s Club, P.O. Box 1953, Grass Valley, CA 95945