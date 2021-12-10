Obituary: Mellisa Egnor
August 27, 1931 – November 14, 2021
Mellisa Egnor (Grandma Liz) passed away, she was 90. She was born in West Virginia.
Mellisa was loved by everyone who knew her and touched everyone with her incredible kindness and saucy sense of humor.
She is survived by her daughter Eva (Harold) Fanger; Grandchildren Donnie, Nicole and Vince; Great-grandchildren Ryan, Hunter, Savannah, and Morgan; sisters Peggy and Candy.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User