Obituary: Melanie Logan-Wellner
06/21/1945 – 11/12/2022
Melanie Wellner passed away on Saturday, November 12th at the
age of 77. A 50-year Nevada County resident, she bought her little
house on Pine Hill in 1972. She worked as an attorney for County
Council. She was diagnosed with malignant brain cancer in 2000.
Average life expectancy was five years. She lived gracefully for 22.
Better plan to open the gates; otherwise she’ll just kick ‘em down.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to stop hunger in Nevada County.
There will be a garden celebration, with flowers, in the spring.
How best to remember her? Let’s start with A and go from there.
Accordion. Beautiful.
Capable. Dancer. Elegant.
Flowers. Gardener.
Honorable. Independent.
Jurisprudence. Kinetic.
Lists. Music. Needlework.
Oligodendroglioma. Pearls.
Quaint. Ready. Smart.
Tabbies. Unyielding.
Victorian-Jewelry.Warrior.
X-Rated.Youthful. Zenith.
