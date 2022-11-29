Obituary: Matthew Scott Ridout Gobrecht

Matthew Scott Ridout Gobrecht

Provided Photo

October 17, 1972 – November 10, 2022

Matt was a lover of life and a collector of stories. Gold mining was his passion. On the river, along with his dog Beani, was his favorite obsession, but he was willing to take on any adventure that caught his fancy. Amazing with his hands, he could build, or at least take apart, just about anything. His life was not easy, often he struggled. But, like all of us, he was human. Many of his decisions may not have been perfect, but those decisions were always made with the best of intentions for those involved. He was loving and kind and gave freely to those who had need as well as those he called family. If he counted you as a friend, you were family to him. Matt was loved by so many people. His charismatic love of life drew people to him wherever he went and those who knew him, loved him beyond measure.

Now reunited with his mom, and so many more that went before him, he leaves behind his sons, Joe (25) and Matthew (16), step-children Tyler (35) and Kayla (32), his father Jerry, his sister and brother, Stephanie and KC, his girlfriend Patty and innumerable friends.

The light that went out with his passing will be mourned, but the light that he shed will shine within all of us, forever.

A celebration of life is planned for 12/04/2022 @ 12pm and will be heald at the LOVE building. 660 Minnie St, Grass Valley, CA 95945