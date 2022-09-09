Obituary: Maryann Sanregret

April 2, 1929 – August 13, 2022

Devoted wife and mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Maryann Day Sanregret passed away Saturday, August 13th in Grass Valley, California at age 93.

Born 1929 in Weeping Water, Nebraska, Maryann moved to Lincoln, Nebraska as a child. After graduating from Lincoln High School, she went on to Colorado Women’s College in Denver, where she was known as “Daisy” and found a lifelong group of friends.

Maryann moved back to Lincoln, Nebraska where she met and married First Lieutenant George Sanregret. They moved to Los Altos, California in 1956, where George became City Manager of Los Altos from 1962 to 1985.

Maryann was a bookkeeper for Mary Rafferty Antiques in Menlo Park and worked at Allied Arts Guild in Menlo Park. She was a member of Foothills Congregational Church, P.E.O. Chapter OZ, Los Altos, and supported countless Little League and other team sports that her three sons, Sam, Bill, and Matt, kept her busy with through Almond Elementary School, Covington and Egan Middle Schools, and Los Altos High School.

During these years, Maryann and George and their three boys lived next door to Maryann’s sister, Jean (Day) Cook and her husband Charles Cook, who had two daughters, Nancy and Sally. The five children thus grew up side by side. Maryann and Jean enjoyed canning and pickling the plentiful bounty from their backyard gardens, which they put to good use themselves and also gifted to lucky friends and family.

In 1986, Maryann and George moved to Nevada City, California, and then in 2004 to Eskaton Village retirement community in Grass Valley. Maryann continued to be active in P.E.O. as a member of Chapter VJ, Nevada City.

Maryann was an excellent bridge player, and she and George traveled the United States playing tournament bridge. Maryann was an avid reader, an excellent cook, and an elegant and gracious hostess.

She is missed by many, including her community in Eskaton and her sons’ high-school friends, and is survived by her brother Tom (Mary) Day, sons Sam (Judy) Sanregret and Matthew (Yolanda) Sanregret, her daughter-in-law Julie Sanregret, grandchildren Grant (Jen) Sanregret and Nick Sanregret, June and Henry Sanregret, Mitchell and Mollie Sanregret, and great-grandchildren Vance and Hayes Sanregret. She was preceded in death by her sons Ted and Bill, her husband George, and her sister, Jean.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to Hospice of the Foothills in Grass Valley, CA.