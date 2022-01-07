Obituary: Mary Lois Rue

April 3, 1925 – January 3, 2022

Mary Lois Rue of Grass Valley passed away on January 3, 2022. She was 96 years old.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 235 Chapel Street, Grass Valley. The mass is open to everyone. The graveside service will be private.

Mary Lois lived a rich, full life which began in Calumet City, Illinois, on April 3, 1925. She spent her early childhood there with her mother, Lenora Ferguson, and her stepfather, Glenn Ele. At age 13, she and her family moved to California where she resided for most of the rest of her life. She completed high school in Antioch and continued to be a lifelong learner, attending secretarial school, completing training as a medical records librarian and taking classes at Sierra College in her 60’s. Her avid reading included two newspapers a day as well as countless books. On April 23, 1944, she married Harold Douglas Rue and gave birth to six children whom she raised and reveled in. Mary was not only a devoted mother but a committed employee in the many positions she held in her work life, which continued until she was ninety years old. She enjoyed her jobs in doctors’ offices and in medical records at Sierra Nevada Hospital, as well as working as a retreat co-ordinator for the Foundation for Meditative Studies, where she touched many lives. It was her last job she considered to be the most rewarding. For seventeen years she worked at Pride Industries which provides business services and creates employment for people with disabilities. While her job description designated her as an administrative assistant, she poured herself into honoring and respecting Pride employees and was beloved among them.

Although Mary exhibited many fine qualities, three most strongly define who she was. First, her name was synonymous with integrity, as evidenced by her work ethic, her honesty in her personal dealings and her concern for and support of her community. Everyone in her large family consulted her wisdom at some point, and each could depend on a well-thought-out response. Even in her final days she was prepared to support her own decisions financially.

Her second signature characteristic was her sense of adventure and fun. A devoted sports fan, she kept up with golf, tennis, football and her beloved baseball. The Chicago Cubs remained her favorite for decades. She was also up for any travel opportunity, visiting such countries as Italy, Israel and Egypt where she climbed Mt. Sinai. Everything she experienced was done with intelligent wit and a readiness to see the humor in any appropriate situation. No one loved to laugh more than Mary Lois Rue.

Finally, she can be remembered for her capacity for love. Her living space was a gallery of photos of her loved ones, and no birthday, anniversary or other special occasion went unacknowledged. She kept apprised of family concerns and supported each member with a listening ear, wise words and whatever appropriate action she could offer. That level of love also extended to the many pets she and her children cared for, each attended to as part of the clan. All was done with acceptance and without judgment. While her absence is keenly felt, her loving spirit remains with every member of her beloved family.

Mary Lois is survived by her children Robin Wolf, James Rue, Tina Putzel, Penny Torres-Spinnler and Amy Imel; six grandchildren, Heather Carter, Kathryn Garcia, Marijean Rue, Carly Hernandez, Andrew Torres and Kalyn Rivera; and eight great grandchildren, Madeline Carter, Isaac Hernandez, Landen Rivera, Cole Rivera, Maeryn Rue Pollock, Ella Torres, Charlotte Garcia and Russel Garcia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Rue, and her son Bradley Rue.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pride Industries Foundation,12451 Loma Rica Drive, Grass Valley, California, 95945.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.