Obituary: Mary L Dutra

April 1, 1931 – October 21, 2021

Mary Louise Dutra, 91, died peacefully in her sleep at her eldest son’s home in Placerville, California on October 21, 2021.

She was born April 1, 1931 in Lansing, Ohio, to Raymond and Mary Louise Kubelek. As a very young child she traveled with her parents to Southern California in an effort to change their fortunes as the country descended into the Great Depression. The job picture was bad but the Long Beach, California earthquake of 1933 was worse; so the family moved back to Lansing after their $5 per month rental house was thrown from its foundation.

After World War Two, the family returned to California. By this time, Mary Dutra had a brother and a sister. She graduated Hoover High School in Glendale, California but lived most of her life in Northern California.

In the course of the last 50 years, she maintained residences in Morgan Hill, Truckee and Nevada City. In each each of those communities, be was involved in civic affairs regarding preservation of local history. Until earlier this year, Mary Dutra maintained her own household in Nevada City.

As a teenager she enjoyed a brief romance with the emerging car culture in Southern California, when she worked the breakfast shift of the Bob’s Big Boy restaurant in Eagle Rock, near Pasadena. Soon after, she met and married Donald Dutra, of Portuguese heritage, whose family helped found the tiny community of Half Moon Bay, California; and a brother, Gregory Kubelek, of Santa Rosa, California.

Mary Dutra raised three children as a homemaker while her husband worked as an engineer at Lockheed Aircraft Corporation at the height of the Cold War.

Mary Dutra leaves a son, daughter-in-law and grandson: Dan, Lynn and Conner Dutra, all of Placerville California; a daughter, Debbie Dutra, also of Placerville; a son, David Dutra, of Tucson, Arizona; a brother, Gregory Kubelek, of Santa Rosa, California; a sister, Beverlee Richardson, of Lakeport, California, and two nieces Lisa Austin of Lakeport California and Renee Pifer of Ashland Oregon.

No services are scheduled.