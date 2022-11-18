Obituary: Mary Jane Ryan-Connelly

Mary Jane Ryan-Connelly

Provided Photo

July 21, 1944 – November 6, 2022

A kinder heart, you will not find.

Mary Jane Ryan-Connelly passed in peace on November 6, 2022 in Grass Valley, CA with family members by her side. Mary Jane was born July 21, 1944 in Olivia, MN, to Francis and Genevieve Ryan.

The oldest of five siblings, as well as the only daughter, Mary developed nurturing skills early in life, which would expand into a lifetime of compassionate care for all who entered into the circle of her life. While Mary Jane had many meaningful careers throughout her life, her true selflessness and desire to help and care for others was most notable in her “retirement” years when she became a Chaplain, a role that brought much joy to her, body and soul. She exemplified a lifetime of compassionate love, apparent in all aspects of her life. From the connection with her parents and siblings, to her model marriage to “Bill” (a relationship to which all should strive), to the lifelong care and love for her children, to her pride in her grandchildren, and on to all the work that she did, she truly was a beacon of light and joy to all who knew her.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, William (Bill) Patrick Ryan-Connelly. Married on December 20, 1986, Mary Jane and Bill were true soulmates and lived as an example to all.

Mary Jane is survived by her children, Jan (Mitch) Olsen of Henry, TN and Ryan C. Reed of Roseville, CA; her grandchildren: Conner Olsen of McCall, ID, and Gavin Olsen of Henry, TN; brothers: Father Thomas Ryan CSP of Boston, MA; Daniel (Mary Claire) Ryan of Brainerd, MN; Michael (Pamela) Ryan of St. Paul, MN; and Kevin (Sharon George) Ryan of Columbus, OH; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held in the ballroom of The Gold Miner Inn located at 121 Bank Street in Grass Valley, CA, at 2:00 PM PST on December 3, 2022. All who knew her are invited and encouraged to join her family in the celebration of the wonderful life of “sweet Mary Jane.”

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stanford Sierra Youth & Families, an organization Mary Jane helped to establish, at http://www.ssyaf.org ; or by mail to:

Stanford of Sierra Youth & Families

8912 Volunteer Lane

Sacramento, CA 95826

Please include “In memory of Mary Jane Ryan-Connelly” in the memo.