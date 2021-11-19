Obituary: Mary Jane Ingram
August 26, 1957 – November 1, 2021
Mary Jane Fenner Ingram passed away in Grass Valley, CA on November 1, 2021 at the age of 64. She was preceded in death by her parents Darwin Charles Fenner and Mary Jane Carter Fenner. She is survived by her husband of 19 years Jeff Ingram, her sister Joanne Sullivan (Alan), and her children Dorothy Bray (Jonathan) and Darwin Windes (Marianna) and step-children Huck Ingram (Bri), Mike Ingram (Karen), and Kara Meyer (Jay), and her grandchildren Josephine and Roxanna Windes, Lila Bray, Beverly Ingram, Summit and Olive Meyer. Born and raised in New Orleans she attended Metairie Park Country Day, Newcomb College, and Tulane School of Law. Mary Jane worked as an attorney until she decided to dedicate her life to raising her children. She was was an avid horsewoman, an exceptional cook, a dedicated mother and grandmother, a loyal friend and wife, and a lover of music, books, art and nature. Intelligent and opinionated, she was passionate and gave herself to many causes, including Planned Parenthood, Hospice of the Foothills, and Nevada County Friends of the Library. She conducted her life in a manner at all times to protect the well-being of the earth and everything on it. In lieu of flowers, the family invite you to perform a random act of kindness in remembrance of Mary Jane.
